WALLIX Group, cybersecurity and privileged access management (PAM) software company, announces a partnership with Axiad IDS to respond to increasing cybersecurity challenges. The WALLIX Bastion PAM solution, combined with Axiad IDS' Trusted Identity and Access Platform offers a holistic approach to IT access security.

WALLIX and Axiad IDS Address Urgent Cybersecurity Challenges

As global business becomes increasingly digitized, organizational cybersecurity becomes a greater and more critical challenge. It is crucial to control privileged access to critical data and systems in order to ensure compliance and security, and to prevent data breaches which can paralyze an organization.

WALLIX's PAM solution ensures that only authorized users have access to sensitive accounts, applications, and devices while simultaneously monitoring and managing their permissions and actions. Axiad's platform verifies the identity of these authorized users, and ensures they can be trusted through authentication with a mix of credentials and identity proofing.

Together, Axiad IDS' Trusted Identity and Access Platform and WALLIX's PAM solution complement each other to provide a holistic approach to security through an integrated solution:

WALLIX and Axiad IDS holistic solution for privileged users:

Session recording and audit to optimize the risk management process with an all-in-one solution to identity management addressing all points of vulnerability from managing actions of an IT administrator to ensuring that the administrator and other privileged users are authenticated.

Increased regulatory compliance by covering a wider range of controls set by some of the most rigorous and complex regulations (NIST SP 800-171, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX, GDPR, etc.).

"This partnership with Axiad IDS represents a powerful opportunity for WALLIX to significantly expand our presence in North America. We're excited to combine energies serving a broader range of customers with an all-in-one solution," said Didier Lesteven, COO of WALLIX

"Customers no longer have to choose between security, ease-of-use and ease of management. Our platform simply integrates the right mix of proven technologies to address any organization's unique security requirements in a frictionless experience," said Yves Audebert, Chairman, President, Co-CEO and Founder, Axiad IDS. "We are excited to be partnering with WALLIX to bring an integrated solution for privileged users to our customers."

WALLIX at RSA Conference 2018: Live Demo of MFA PAM

WALLIX will be present at the RSA Conference 2018 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California April 16-20, demonstrating the power of their Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution in conjunction with the Axiad IDS Trusted Identity and Access Management Platform.

The WALLIX team will be available at Booth #4531 performing live demonstrations of the joint MFA-PAM solution, in addition to their robust, core Access Management, Password Management, and Session Management components. The free privileged account Discovery module will also be made available at the booth.

About WALLIX

WALLIX Group is a leader in privileged account management, offering cybersecurity software solutions to assist companies in securing critical data and servers, and in achieving compliance with regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SOX, among others. WALLIX accompanies more than 550 organizations globally in sectors including Healthcare, Finance, Energy, and Retail, securing access to more than 100,000 hardware and software resources. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. In 2017, WALLIX GROUP was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit www.wallix.com

About Axiad IDS

Axiad IDS is a Trusted Identity solutions provider for enterprise, government and financial organizations. Axiad IDS was founded by industry experts with extensive backgrounds in developing, deploying, and managing identity and access management solutions. These experts have experienced first-hand the challenges associated with implementing and managing mission-critical identity systems, and are experienced in overcoming those challenges, enabling their success. Axiad IDS is driven by its customers' business needs, addressing business objectives with innovative and cost-effective solutions. Axiad IDS was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

For more information about how Axiad IDS visit: www.axiadids.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005564/en/

Contacts:

WALLIX Public Relations

Edwige BROSSARD, (+33) 01 81 70 16 03

Marketing Director

ebrossard@wallix.com

or

Axiad IDS Public Relations

Susan Baldwin, 509-939-1137

susan@axiadids.com

or

ACTUS Finance Communication

Investor Relations

Natacha MORANDI, (+33) 01 53 67 36 94

wallix@actus.fr

or

ACTUS Finance Communication

Nicolas BOUCHEZ, (+33) 01 53 67 36 74

Finance Public Relations

nbouchez@actus.fr