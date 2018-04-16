Solar energy is expanding at a faster pace in the Middle East, including in Yemen, a country which is plagued by an ongoing conflict since 2015. Now the United Nations International Development Association (IDA) is providing another $50 million to provide urban communities with solar power.A new project to finance off-grid solar systems in Yemen has been announced today by the World Bank. It has been funded through the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the world's poorest countries, with $50 million, with the project to power vital basic services while improving ...

