US trading started on a positive note on Wall Street on Monday as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings, putting geopolitical concerns to one side after the US-led airstrikes in Syria over the weekend. At 1500 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 had moved ahead 0.58% and 0.41%, respectively, while the Nasdaq had picked-up 0.14%. Over the weekend, the US, France and Britain launched more than 100 missiles targeting facilities linked to Syria's chemical weapons ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...