Tesla CEO Elon Musk told CBS the reason for the delays in producing the company's Model 3 vehicle was over reliance on robots. Earlier in the same month, the automobile manufacturer said it had fallen short of its first quarter production goal of building 2,500 units a week, although management was still expecting to be able to ramp-up production to 5,000 cars a week by mid-2018. According to Digital Trends, it was the lower-than-expected levels of production which had sent Tesla's stock into a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...