Haier Invents the World's First Household Shoe-washing Machine Creating a New Category of Footwear Care and Protection

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, at the 123rd Spring Canton Fair, Haier unveiled the world's first household shoe-washing machine to create a new category of footwear care and protection. The industry's first stereo-typespraying technology was developed for the product, which not onlyeliminates the damage caused to shoes bytraditional brush-cleaning, but also provides a more convenient, carefree washing experience for users.

There are three methods of cleaning shoes. One is hand-washing, which is a difficult, time-consuming and laborious processthat requiresusing a variety of brushes; the second method is to throw one's shoesinto the washing machine, whichnot only results incross-infection with clothes, but also damages the shoes and does not guarantee a clean wash. The last is to go to adedicated shoe-washing store and leave them to be cleaned with other people's shoes, but the traditional commercial shoe-washing machine still uses brushes, making it difficult toensure proper care is taken while still providing a thorough clean, especiallyfor high-end footwear care. Usually, manual cleaning is still most people's first choice.

Haier's shoe-washing machine handily solves thisdilemma. The world's first water flow stereo typespraying technology uses high-pressure water flow to wash shoes. The water flow can penetrate the fiber inside to remove deeper dirt and minimize the damage, which allows it to achieve a clean that is boththorough anddelicate.

At the exhibition site, many visitors questioned whether the product will be able to earn its own space in people's homes. Haier-affiliated personnel explained that this household shoe-washing machine adopts a drawer design, which can be combined with a washing machine or a dryer, so it does not occupy its own separate space, and it can realize partition washing, simultaneous washing, and time-sharing washing:a fully-featured, comprehensive shoe-care solution.

In the past 12 years in exploring the "RenDanHeYi" model, Haier washing machines have been relying on the 10+N R&D model to integrate global quality resources to meet the diverse needs of users. The launch of the world's first household shoe-washing machine once again leads a new trend, this timein the field of shoe-washing, and provides a useful reference for enterprises who are interested in developing their own productsin this field.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677305/Haier_shoe_washing_machine.jpg