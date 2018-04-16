While the recovery has been weak, we have been arguing that Russia gained in macroeconomic stability in recent years. Financial shock-absorbing factors include low inflation and the transition to a new monetary policy framework, rebuilt FX reserves, a prudent fiscal rule and a consumption-driven recovery. In a surprise action, on Friday 6th April, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Rusal, a Russian corporate issuing foreign currency denominated bonds, as a specially designated national (SDN). US persons holding debt and equity in the company must sell its holdings until 7th May 2018. How resilient is the macroeconomy to financial shocks such as the tightening in foreign currency financing conditions? Higher firm borrowing cost lower investment and...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...