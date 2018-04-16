ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF AGM MATERIALS

Almere, The Netherlands

April 16, 2018

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2018, is now available on the Company's website, www.asm.com (http://www.asm.com/). This information includes the convocation, the full agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Hilton Hotel, Apollolaan 138, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 30, 2018, as further set out in the convocation for the meeting.

The agenda for the AGM includes amongst others the proposal to pay a dividend in cash of € 0.80 (eighty Euro cents) per common share, the nomination of Mr. C.D. del Prado and Mr. P.A.M. van Bommel for reappointment to the Management Board, the nomination of Mr. M.C.J. van Pernis for reappointment to the Supervisory Board for a period of two years, and the nomination of Mr. M.J.C. de Jong for appointment to the Supervisory Board. In addition, the agenda includes a proposal to adjust the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board, and the withdrawal of 6,000,000 treasury shares.

Furthermore, the Company proposes to the AGM to distribute € 4.00 (four Euro) per common share from the cash proceeds of the placement of the Company's 37,000,000 common shares of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. To do this in a tax efficient manner, it is proposed that the distribution is effected as a repayment of capital to the shareholders by way of a reduction of the par value of the common shares. For that purpose, it is proposed to first increase the issued capital of the Company by increasing the par value of all common shares by amending Article 3 of the Articles of Association and subsequently, after the mandatory procedure has been followed, to decrease the issued capital of the Company by decreasing the par value of all common shares - with the same amount as the increase - by amending Article 3 of the Articles of Association.



