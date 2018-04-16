ThalesNano Inc. / InnoStudio, ComInnex and ThalesNano enter into photochemistry collaboration with Technical University Eindhoven . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands and BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recent advances in photochemistry technologies, InnoStudio, ComInnex and ThalesNano have entered into a research and development collaboration with Professor Tim Noël's group at the Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands. The collaboration is a broad ranging arrangement that will look at photoreactor technologies, the application of photochemistry (especially photoredox catalysis) for medicinal chemistry and compound library synthesis, furthermore radical applications of photochemistry in space chemistry. The three companies, which are members of the Darholding group, Central and Eastern Europe's leading upstream innovators in chemistry and possess world leading expertise in flow synthesis technology, including its use in space chemistry. Professor Noël's group has made significant advances in the fields of C-H activation and photoredox catalysis. Recently, the group developed a novel photomicroreactor, an artificial leaf, which uses solar power to facilitate organic transformations, even under a cloudy sky. Professor Noël has received numerous awards, and most recently he was awarded with the "DECHEMA Award" in recognition of his pioneering work on continuous photochemical conversion in microfluidic systems.

Combining flow chemistry with photoredox catalysis dramatically improves the efficiency in the chemical reactions and transformations. This can lead to greater efficiency in chemical synthesis and also gives access to reactions that might otherwise not be possible. The collaboration is expected to lead to the development of new flow photoreactors, advances in chemical synthesis and the design and development of novel compounds.

Dr. Ferenc Darvas, founder and chairman of the Darholding companies, commented: "Professor Noël is a leading expert in the field of both flow and photochemistry. We are delighted to enter into this collaboration which will accelerate development in this area. The ThalesNano series of flow chemistry reactors have pioneered the adoption of flow chemistry to simplify chemical processes and we expect further groundbreaking results in this area too. Meanwhile, ComInnex will use the co-developed technologies in the advancement of its Technology Enabled novel compounds and libraries. InnoStudio has already paved the way for chemistry in space where photochemistry will take on a completely new dimension."

Prof. Tim Noël added: "It is truly a great honor for me to collaborate with InnoStudio, ComInnex and ThalesNano. In the past, my group has worked hard to make breakthroughs in the field of photochemistry, both on a synthetic methodology level as on the technology part. It is exciting to see that this experience will now lead to real applications. I am sure that with our combined forces interesting new science and technology will be made available to the public in the near future."

