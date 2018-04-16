

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has come under scathing criticism for the arrest of two black men while they were waiting at a Philadelphia Starbucks store on Thursday, April 12. The arrests have sparked accusations of racial profiling by the coffee chain.



The two men were waiting at the store for a friend to show up. However, a store manager asked the men, who had not made any purchases, to leave the store after they attempted to use the restroom despite being told it was only for paying customers.



The store manager later called 911 to report trespassing and the men were arrested by the Philadelphia police.



The video of the incident, taken by an onlooker and widely shared online, has gone viral and fueled a backlash against the company. The video also shows other customers telling the police officers that the two men had done nothing wrong and appeared to be targeted merely for their race.



However, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross defended the arrest of the two black men by his officers, saying that his officers had to act after Starbucks employees at the store called 911 to report a disturbance and trespassing.



According to Ross, the two men repeatedly refused to leave the store despite being politely asked by the Starbucks employees and the police officers. He added that the men were later released after Starbucks said it was no longer interested in prosecuting them.



Starbucks has apologized to the two men for their arrest, with the company's CEO Kevin Johnson saying that their arrest was a 'reprehensible outcome.'



The CEO also said that Starbucks would investigate the incident and make any necessary changes to prevent it happening again.



'In the coming days, I will be joining our regional vice president, Camille Hymes - who is on the ground in Philadelphia - to speak with partners, customers and community leaders as well as law enforcement. Most importantly, I hope to meet personally with the two men who were arrested to offer a face-to-face apology,' Johnson said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX