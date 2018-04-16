ABI Research's Analysts Chair and Moderate Panel Discussions during IoT Tech Expo Global 2018

Pierce Owen, Adarsh Krishnan, and Nick Finill offer strategic guidance on Connected Industry, Smart Energy and Cities and Connected Enterprise

April 18, 2018:

Pierce Owen, Principal Analyst at ABI Research, will be chairperson and moderator for this year's Connected Industry Exhibition at IoT Tech Expo Global 2018. To learn more about the event, click here.

ConnectedIndustry: Chair's Welcome and Opening CommentsWednesday April 18, 2018 9:00 - 9:20am

Pierce will begin the Connected Industry exhibition by welcoming attendees and discussing the day's theme.

Smart Manufacturing for Every Product

Wednesday April 18, 2018 2:20 - 3:00pm

Pierce will be moderating this panel discussion which will look at topics such asthe way in which IoT-enabled smart manufacturing can provide visibility of resources, assets, processes, for enhanced productivity and better ROI, process automation, andthe impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Virtual Reality (VR) on manufacturing.

April 19, 2018:

ABI Research's Senior Analyst, Adarsh Krishnan, will be participating in a panel discussion for IoT Tech Expo Global 2018's Smart Energy and Cities exhibition. To learn more about it click here.

Utility Monitoring Using IoT - Benefits to Energy Suppliers

Thursday April 19, 2018 11:00 - 11:40am

Adarsh and the other associated speakers will be analyzing the benefits that IoT sensors and data analytics can bring to water and gas companies, discussing pipe condition, flow and pressure monitoring, leak detection and predictive maintenance, and how utility monitoring technologies can improve the services delivered to customers. They will also look at the role of this new technology in emergency situations.

Nick Finill, Senior Analyst at ABI Research, will be moderating a panel discussion for this year's Connected Enterprise Exhibition at IoT Tech Expo Global 2018. To learn more about the event, click here.

Revolutionizing Retail and Payments Using IoT

Thursday April 19, 2018 3:10 - 3:50pm

Moderated by Nick, topics of this panel include how the era of IoT changes the relationship between retailers and their customers, how to integrate seamless and secure payment systems into a plethora of IoT devices, the role technology can play within the smart retailing and payments environment, and the real life examples of how IoT is being used across in-store experience, real-time marketing, enhanced loyalty programs, and mobile e-commerce in retail stores, stadiums and beyond.

Global

