

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 200 million eggs have been recalled after an outbreak of salmonella bacteria was linked to a North Carolina farm.



The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.



22 illness have been reported to date.



Salmonella Braenderup is a bacteria which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Consumers have been advised to check their egg cartons against the recalled batches listed online. The affected eggs are labeled with plant number P-1065, with a packaging date of 011 through 102 printed on the packaging.



