Complete hardware IP and software protocol leading security solution from Inside Secure is embedded in new security SoC from eWBM

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, is announcing today that the company's industry-leading Root of Trust Engine has been selected by eWBM, a leading security SoC company in Korea, to enhance the security feature in its new security SoC chip called MS1200 targeting the IoT market, which will be available in the second quarter of this year.

Inside Secure's Root-of-Trust Engine is a silicon IP developed to protect the SoC platform, securely booting SoCs and protecting sensitive materials and assets. With more than ten years of silicon-proven implementation, Inside Secure today secures SoCs across all key markets, including networking security; telecom and enterprise; video content and entertainment; automotive and IoT. Inside Secure's Root-of-Trust Engine has its size and power optimized and includes a complete toolkit for fast and easy implementation.

"When we were looking for a partner to help us to make our SoC design secure, we went to Inside Secure," said Dr. Stephen Oh, chief executive officer of eWBM. "They are a proven security provider in the industry, and they offer IP solutions as well as a toolkit, which helped us to integrate their security features into our SoC easily. In this way, we can deliver a trusted solution quickly and reliably to our customers. We are very excited to introduce our SoC to the fast-growing IoT market."

"We are pleased to be working with eWBM on their latest, greatest security SoC for the IoT market," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "A big focus for us is to increase our presence in the fast-growing markets such as IoT and Automotive. With the broadest silicon IP portfolio on the market, which includes our Root-of-Trust Engine, we are building on our strong foundation to provide full security solutions and services to the market."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experiences, the company delivers their products with advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets. These markets include network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About eWBM Co, Ltd.

eWBM Co, Ltd., a system on chip (SoC) solution company, specializes in providing hardware-based low power security chips and related solutions which are optimized for IoT applications. The next generation security SoC chip, called MS1200, is introduced. Designed with a complete root-of-trust HSM, the IoT security SoC chip provides industry's highest level of security to be used in variety of markets such as LoRa, NB-IoT, FIDO, secure IP camera, industrials, and smart home applications. The brand-new chip is equipped with hardware-based strong cipher algorithms such as RSA, ECC, AES, and SHA as well as governmental standards such as ARIA (Korea) and SM (China). The chip supports the ultra-low power deep sleep mode that is optimized for battery powered IoT applications. Powered by the hardware-based security SoC, the company also provides security solutions in the applications of FIDO U2F/UAF, smart metering, smart homes, security IP cameras, etc. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.e-wbm.com

