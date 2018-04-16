Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Appointments to VTB Bank Management Board approved 16-Apr-2018 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 16 April 2018 Appointments to VTB Bank Management Board approved On 16 April 2018, VTB Bank Supervisory Council approved two new appointments to VTB Bank Management Board. Dmitry Olyunin was elected as First Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board as of the date of approval of his candidacy by the Bank of Russia. Dmitry Olyunin will oversee VTB Group's finance, accounting, risks, business operations support and optimisation of business processes. The Supervisory Board also elected Valery Chulkov as a member of the Management Board as of the date of approval of his candidacy by the Bank of Russia. Valery Chulkov will continue to oversee business operations support of VTB Group. VTB Supervisory Council elected Dmitry Olyunin and Valery Chulkov for a period till 9 June 2022. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5413 End of Announcement EQS News Service 675017 16-Apr-2018

April 16, 2018 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)