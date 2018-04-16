

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended the first day of the new trading week in the red, after early gains eroded. Traders were in a cautious mood after the coalition airstrikes that were carried out in Syria late Friday. While investors appear to have accepted that the strikes were a one-time event, they remain concerned about how Syrian ally Russia will respond.



The U.S. also revealed that it will be imposing new economic sanctions on Russia and a tweet from President Donald Trump accusing China of currency devaluation also has put investors in an uncertain mood.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.39 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.19 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.57 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.41 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.04 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.91 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.57 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank fell 0.77 percent. Reuters reported citing sources that the European Central Bank has asked the German bank to ascertain the potential costs of winding down its investment banking operations.



Germany's Software AG dropped 6.04 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly revenues at its Digital Business Platform business.



In Paris, Sanofi gained 0.09 percent on a Bloomberg report that Advent International Corp. is close to acquiring its European generics division.



In London, advertising conglomerate WPP tumbled 6.48 percent after its CEO Martin Sorrell stepped down following an allegation of personal misconduct.



Sage Group fell 3.01 percent, extending Friday's 8 percent loss, after the company cut its annual forecast for revenue growth.



Hammerson rallied 3.02 percent. Dutch pension fund APG said it would vote against the firm's proposed £3.4bn takeover of rival shopping centre owner Intu Properties.



Whitbread surged 7.19 percent after Elliott Advisors said it has become the largest shareholder in the company.



Shire declined 1.32 percent after it agreed to sell its Oncology business to Servier S.A.S for $2.4 billion in cash.



Germany's wholesale prices increased at a steady pace in March, Destatis reported Monday. Wholesale prices grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in March, the same pace of increase as seen in February.



The average asking price of a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.4 percent on month in April, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at a record 305,732 pounds. That follows the 1.5 percent spike in March, and it beats the old mark of 304,943 set in July 2017.



With auto sales rebounding strongly, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of March. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in March after edging down by 0.1 percent in February. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent.



A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed a notably slower pace of growth in New York manufacturing activity in the month of April.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to 15.8 in April from 22.5 in March, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to drop to 18.6.



