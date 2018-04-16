Neil Collins, a non-executive director of UK-focused investment fund Finsbury Growth and Income Trust since 2008, acquired 6,846 ordinary shares in the trust on Monday morning at an average cost of 755.14p per share. Collins, a columnist at the London Evening Standard and former City editor for The Daily Telegraph for almost two decades, dropped a total of £51,697 on the shares, purchased for his children's' junior individual savings accounts and self-invested personal pensions. Earlier in the ...

