Marble quarrying and finishing company Fox Marble announced on Monday that it has installed a new state-of-the-art computer numerical control (CNC) machine and a block vacuum pump machine in its processing factory in Pristine, Kosovo. The AIM-traded firm said the additions to the new marble processing factory would provide additional capacity to meet increased order flow and improve margins. It said the brand new CNC machine was capable of automatically processing varied shapes of material from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...