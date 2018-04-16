US retail sales rose for the first time in four months in March, boosted by a large increase in automobile purchases, but in real terms were weaker than expected by some economists. Total sales grew at a 0.6% month-on-month pace in March to reach $509.4bn (consensus: 0.2%), according to the Department of Commerce. Excluding sales of automobiles and at gasoline stations, so-called 'core' retail sales were up by 0.4% and ahead of economists' forecasts for an increase of 0.3%. Sales of furniture ...

