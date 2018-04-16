Information Management & Securities, LLC: Document Management and Shredding Services Company Launches Redesigned Website

MEXICO, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Information Management & Securities, LLC (IMS ), based in Mexico, MO, is proud to announce they have launched their newly redesigned website. The website clearly lists the variety of services the company offers. Those who want to know about their document shredding and management services are encouraged to visit their YouTube channel.

Vince Fuemmeler, President/CEO of IMS says: "The mission of IMS is to organize, store, protect and simplify the management and access of confidential documents and information. We are an integrative solutions provider for records security management. Our new website properly showcases the work that we do since I have assembled a team specializing in taking the office workspace from the traditional stockpile of filing cabinets and storage boxes to a modern, efficient business."

IMS offers document scanning, storage, and shredding services. They also offer a full suite of software solutions for building an efficient business workflow. Those solutions include business process management, such as moving critical records from paper files to electronic storage. It also offers disaster recovery backup, document management, and business process automation. Those interested are encouraged to contact them or visit their Missouri office for more information.

The new website fully showcases the work the company does and the services they have available. They have also included a blog on their website, through which they will keep people up to date with developments in the industry, including the regulatory environment, new software solutions, and more. Customer testimonials are also included on the website.

Although the website is new, the business is not. They have delivered their services for a decade now, during which they have been able to develop a very strong positive reputation. Anyone choosing to view their Facebook page can read numerous reviews left by past customers. Barbara H.W., for instance, says: "Excellent service. My retail business computers were down and when I contacted the owner after hours he arranged for his computer technician to arrive at 8 am. I was up and running within an hour with no downtime during the hours the store is open."

Contact Information Management & Securities, LLC:

Vince Fuemmeler

573-581-2800

vince@imssecure.com

4720 E Liberty St. Mexico, MO 65265

SOURCE: Information Management & Securities, LLC