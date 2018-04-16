Bank of America Company (the "Corporation") informed its securities holders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 16, 2018, announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, reporting first quarter net income of $6.9 billion, or $0.62 per diluted share.

Q1-18 Financial Highlights1 (compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted)

Pretax income up 15% to $8.4 billion

Net income up 30% to a record $6.9 billion

Diluted earnings per share up 38% to $0.62

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 4% to $23.1 billion Net interest income (NII) increased $550 million, or 5%, to $11.6 billion, reflecting benefits from higher interest rates, as well as loan and deposit growth Noninterest income increased $327 million, or 3%, to $11.5 billion, reflecting strength in Equities and higher assets management fees

Provision for credit losses stable at $834 million

Noninterest expense declined $196 million, or 1%, to $13.9 billion; efficiency ratio improved to 60%

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act) resulted in an ongoing reduction to the effective tax rate of approximately 9 percentage points

Average loan balances in business segments rose $45 billion, or 5%, to $864 billion

Average deposit balances rose $41 billion, or 3%, to a record $1.3 trillion, led by Consumer Banking

Solid financial returns Return on average assets 1.21% Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.8% Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 15.3%



Q1-18 Business Segment Highlights (compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted)

Consumer Banking

Revenue rose 9% to $9.0 billion

Loans up 8%; deposits up 6%

Merrill Edge brokerage assets up 18%

Active mobile banking users increased 12% to 24.8 million

Combined credit/debit spend up 9% to $137 billion

Global Wealth and Investment Management

Revenue rose 6% to $4.9 billion

Total client balances increased $140 billion to $2.7 trillion

Loans increased 7% to $159 billion

Record pretax margin of 29%

Global Banking

Revenue of $4.9 billion

Loans increased 3% to $352 billion, driven by international and domestic C&I lending

Deposits increased 6% to $324 billion

Efficiency ratio remained low at 44%

Global Markets

Sales and trading revenue of $4.1 billion, including negative net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) of $64 million

Excluding net DVA, sales and trading revenue up 1% to $4.1 billion Equities up 38% to $1.5 billion FICC down 13% to $2.5 billion vs. strong year-ago quarter



1 Financial Highlights and Business Segment Highlights compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted. Loan and deposit balances are shown on an average basis unless noted.

