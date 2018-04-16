Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a significant strengthening to its senior team of professionals, namely that Jean-Pierre Colin and David Speck are joining Sego's Board of Directors and George Mannard is joining the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

Jean-Pierre Colin

Jean-Pierre Colin is a corporate strategy consultant to high-growth, publicly-listed mining companies. He has been a recognized senior securities industry executive and effective investment banking professional, providing financing and mergers and acquisitions services to numerous mining issuers in Canada. As a result of his extensive finance background, he has been called to lead teams of corporate finance professionals at national securities dealers such as Richardson Greenshields (now RBC Capital), JP Colin Securities, Deacon Capital (acquired by Dundee Capital), Octagon Capital, and Desjardins Securities.

Mr. Colin is also a director of DynaCERT Inc., a carbon emissions reduction technology company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "DYA", and serves on the company's audit committee, compensation committee and chairs their corporate governance committee. He is also a director of White Metal Resources Corp., a gold exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "WHM". Mr. Colin has also served as a high-profile corporate board director and C-suite executive of numerous public mining companies, including Premier Gold Mines; Wolfden Resources (sold to Zinifex for over $350 million); Virginia Gold (whose Eleonore property was sold to Goldcorp for over $ 1 billion); and Pelangio Mines, the former controlling shareholder of Detour Gold, one of Eastern Canada's largest gold mining operations.

Mr. Colin holds a DCS from McGill University where he studied Biology and Engineering, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, a Law Degree from the University of Ottawa, and a Certificate in Comparative Law from the University of Manitoba. He practiced corporate law prior to his investment-banking profession.

David Speck

Mr. David Speck is currently President of 3D Imaging Partners, a medical software company based in Toronto. Mr. Speck has numerous years of experience in senior management roles, including his role as Director and Vice-President of Polar Star Mining. He has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate development including senior positions as Vice President at O'Donnell Investment Management, Complex Sales Manager at Merrill Lynch Canada, and Executive Vice President, National Sales Manager at Research Capital Corporation. He has served as an independent investor relations officer for several publicly traded companies listed on both the TSX and TSX Venture Exchanges. Mr. Speck is a graduate of the University of Guelph and completed his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) degree in 1994.

George Mannard

George Mannard is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years of experience, having served as Vice President Exploration of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd, CEO and Director of Moss Lake Gold Mines, and Senior Project Geologist and Senior Geologist of Aur Resources Inc. His teamwork has shaped two junior exploration companies into long term profitable mining corporations. He has developed 8 gold mines and is co-credited with discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine, Val d'Or Quebec. His experience ranges from grassroots prospect targeting through development of underground and surface mining operations and production, to mine closure and rehabilitation. Working with Junior companies, he has provided experience in all aspects of public company administration, strategic acquisitions and restructuring, mergers and financing. He believes in mining's important contribution to society, and has a low-overhead, owner-operated ideology. He is a member of APGO, an FSEG Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, an FGAC Fellow of the Canadian Geological Association Member Canadian Mining and Metallurgical Institute. Mr. Mannard holds a Bachelor of Science, Honours, Geology degree from Queen's University, and a Masters of Applied Science in Mineral Exploration from McGill University.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO of Sego states, "We are pleased to welcome Jean-Pierre Colin and David Speck to our Board and George Mannard to our Technical Advisory Board. Mr. Colin brings deep expertise and a proven track record in investment banking and corporate governance and he is well-known throughout the mining community for his ethical business acumen. Mr. Speck brings to us securities sales industry experience with his many years on Bay Street and as a former executive of successful junior mining companies. Mr. Mannard has expertise in Copper-Gold Alkaline Porphyries and has served as president of successful junior mining companies. More recently he served as VP exploration of Wesdome Resources. We are capitalizing on our Miner Mountain copper-gold property in British Columbia, and Mr. Colin, Mr. Speck and Mr. Mannard bring to us the corporate governance expertise and wisdom needed to advance our company to the next stages of achievement and exploration success."

Jean-Pierre Colin states, "I am very pleased to join Sego as an independent director and commence working closely with my fellow board members and the company management and employees, especially for the benefit of our numerous shareholders and stakeholders. J. Paul Stevenson, our CEO, has accomplished many very enviable milestones for Sego while assembling a remarkable team of experts and he has my full commitment in moving our company to a very successful future."

Options

The Company would also like to announce plans to issue, subject to regulatory approval, 8,385,000 options exercisable at 0.10 cents per share and expiring in 5 years to directors, advisors, senior officers and employees of the Company.

The foregoing is subject to Regulatory Approval.

This News Release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43 -101.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO

(604) 682-2933

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.