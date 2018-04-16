Nyotron Expands Global Distribution Through Partner Program

Drives Growth With New Channel Partners in U.S. and UK

SANTA CLARA, California, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyotron, a provider of the industry's first OS-Centric Positive Security solution to strengthen endpoint protection, has increased global adoption of the company's PARANOID product through the company's partner program which has recently added participants in the US and the UK.

PARANOID augments a company's existing antivirus and next-generation antivirus solutions. The solution incorporates the company's patented approach to cybersecurity, mapping legitimate operating system behavior to distinguish between approved activities carried out by a program or user vs. threatening activities carried out by attackers. PARANOID, which secures PCs and servers, prevents illegitimate activity from causing damage such as data exfiltration, encryption and corruption.

"PARANOID works seamlessly with currently installed anti-malware products to provide what every organization has always wanted - real-time protection from any attack vector without foreknowledge of the exploit," said Nir Gaist, Founder and CTO of Nyotron. "Our partners are dramatically improving the security posture of their customers by incorporating Nyotron's solutions into their offerings."

Adept4, a UK-based next-generation managed services provider that enables organizations to become operationally and culturally agile through secure, smart and adaptive cloud-based technology, is a platinum provider in Nyotron's Partner Program, and has exclusivity to sell the Nyotron portfolio in the UK.

"Adept4 is a market leader in developing solutions that enable mid-market organizations to securely make faster decisions, improve operational efficiency and gain competitive advantage," comments Dave Griffiths, managing director, Adept4. "We see the Nyotron product as a logical extension of our security portfolio, especially with the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will increase the scrutiny on an organization's ability to protect its customer information."

In the U.S., Silicon Valley-based Guardian Insight Group, a strategic technology advisory firm dedicated to helping companies achieve their digital transformation goals with a risk-based approach, has also joined Nyotron's partner program. Guardian Insight Group specializes in Operationalizing Risk Management' to ensure that companies achieve their strategic goals and objectives through all phases of their technology lifecycle, making the company a logical fit to extend Nyotron's reach.

