Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA). It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Fiddler, CA, after a protracted struggle with cancer.

Brian commanded enormous respect as a professional, and he was also a lot of fun to work with.

"Brian took the concept of full, plain and true disclosure very seriously," said Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals. "He always strove for the highest professional standards."

He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go to Brian's family.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"



MARK JARVIS, President

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

