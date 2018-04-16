

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former FBI director James Comey has unleashed a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, saying he is 'morally unfit to be president' and treats women like 'they're pieces of meat.' Comey made the remarks in a television interview on ABC News Sunday. A memoir written by Comey is scheduled to release on Tuesday.



Comey, who was fired in May 2017 by the President while overseeing an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in the presidential election, said: 'I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia... I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president,' he told ABC's 20/20 program.



The former FBI director also said Trump was 'someone for whom truth is not a high value.'



In the wide-ranging interview, Comey explained how Trump tried to unduly influence him, talked to him privately about the FBI's investigation into Russian interference and asking for Comey's loyalty during a White House dinner.



Trump hit back on Twitter by accusing Comey and others at FBI of committing 'many crimes.'



'Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers,' Trump tweeted. 'Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes!'



It was his second attack on James Comey, whom he described as 'the Worst FBI Director in history.'



Pre-orders for the eagerly-awaited book, 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,' occupied the number one spot on Amazon's bestseller list last month.



The publisher of the memoir, Flatiron Books, says it 'shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX