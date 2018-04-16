

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has seen a modest improvement in his job approval rating in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, although the survey found that most Americans view the president unfavorably 'as a person.'



The poll showed that 61 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Trump 'as a person,' compared to just 32 percent that have a favorable opinion.



Women, younger Americans, and non-whites are more likely to dislike Trump personally than men, older Americans and whites.



While the vast majority of Americans who dislike Trump personally also disapprove of his job performance, the president has still seen an improvement in his job approval rating.



Forty percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, up from 36 percent in January.



However, 56 percent of Americans continue to disapprove of Trump's job performance, including 46 percent that strongly disapprove.



ABC News noted low personal favorability ratings have not always translated to poor job approval numbers for past presidents.



President Bill Clinton had a negative 67 percent to 30 percent personal favorability rating after his impeachment trial, but 64 percent of Americans still approved of his job performance.



The ABC News/Washington Post survey of 1,002 adults was conducted by Langer Research Associates between April 8th and 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



(Photo: Max Goldberg)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX