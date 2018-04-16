Sedgwick completes acquisition of Cunningham Lindsey

Company embarks on next chapter under combined leadership team, will operate globally under Sedgwick name

MEMPHIS, Tennessee, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sedgwick has finalized the purchase of global loss adjusting, claims management and risk solutions firm Cunningham Lindsey and its subsidiaries. The combined organization-including the subsidiaries of Sedgwick, Vericlaim and Cunningham Lindsey, with select exceptions-will move toward operating globally under the Sedgwick brand name.

The strategic acquisition brings Sedgwick nearly 6,000 highly skilled Cunningham Lindsey colleagues in 65 countries who provide expert support to a global customer base of businesses, insurance companies, brokers and policyholders. The professional services they deliver-which include property loss adjusting, third-party claims administration, global account management, forensic engineering, and restoration and repair consulting, among others-complement the capabilities of Sedgwick and Vericlaim around the world and across all aspects of the risk management lifecycle.

"The close of this transaction brings a wealth of talent to Sedgwick, broadens our international footprint, and reinforces our position as the leading global provider of technology-enabled business solutions in the risk and benefits space," said Dave North, Sedgwick's president and CEO. "Now, with more than 21,000 colleagues around the world, Sedgwick can meet the complex needs of more clients and take care of more individuals in more locations than ever before."

North will continue to lead the company's executive council, now comprising global chief financial officer Henry Lyons, group presidents Mike Arbour and Bob Peterson, and Jane Tutoki, who previously served as global CEO of Cunningham Lindsey and has been appointed vice chair of Sedgwick.

"Bringing together the talent, expertise and robust capabilities of our esteemed organizations under the Sedgwick banner will allow us to provide a unified, end-to-end service solution to clients around the world," Tutoki said. "Integrating our services and further growing our reach redefines what we can offer the global market."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business solutions that include property, casualty and integrated risk services and benefits administration. At Sedgwick, caring counts through the dedication and experÂtise of more than 21,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is KKR; Stone Point Capital LLC, La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

