The flow of corporate results is set to pick-up on Tuesday, with several FTSE 350 firms due to update investors, including ABF, Rio Tinto and Ashmore Group. In the case of Ashmore, analysts at Numis expected the fund manager to report $72.2bn of assets under management at the end of its third quarter and $1.8bn of net inflows. "Following a period of share price under-performance, we consider Ashmore as now trading closer to fair value, albeit still with modest downside to our target price," they ...

