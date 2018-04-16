Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlng.com (http://www.golarlng.com/)) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.





2017 Annual Report Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/133076/R/2184648/844072.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire



April 16, 2018The Board of DirectorsHamilton, BermudaEnquiries:Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900Stuart Buchanan