

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While Democrats continue to hold an advantage ahead of November's midterm elections in a new Washington Post/ABC News poll, the gap has narrowed significantly.



The poll found that 47 percent of registered voters would support the Democratic candidate in their congressional district compared to 43 percent that would vote for the Republican candidate.



The four-point advantage for Democrats in the latest poll compares to a twelve-point gap seen in a survey conducted in January.



Democrats continue to hold a ten-point lead among a broader group of voting-age adults, although that is still down from thirteen points.



The results of the survey suggest Republicans have benefited from an increase in support among white voters, with the GOP candidate currently leading by fourteen points compared to five points in January.



The narrowing gap may also reflect an uptick in President Donald Trump's job approval rating, which has risen to 40 percent from 36 percent.



However, 56 percent of Americans continue to disapprove of Trump's job performance, including 46 percent that strongly disapprove.



The Washington Post/ABC News survey of 1,002 adults was conducted by Langer Research Associates between April 8th and 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



