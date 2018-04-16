RSA Conference 2018, the world's leading information and cyber security event, takes place 16 20 April, 2018 in San Francisco. Please note the following important information.

RSAC Exhibitor News and Press Kits:

http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2018/

Information for Media:

https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us18/press

Business Wire is the official news wire for the RSA Conference. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: Accend Networks

Booth: 2042

Web: https://www.accendnetworks.com

Accend Networks is a Managed IT, Managed Security, and IT Solutions Provider. We specialize in Network Security, Vulnerability and Penetration Testing. We also provide network design, implementation and support of Data Center, Voice, and Wireless Networks. We are highly efficient in what we do. We partner with all businesses to deliver a customized solution.

We have a team of talented and high caliber engineers who can provide advanced and complex Network Security and Network Design for most environments. We have over 50+ years of industry experience.

We're a Cisco, Microsoft, and VMware partner and support most vendors.

Company: Cynerio

Booth: ESE 40

Web: www.cynerio.co

Cynerio is protecting the future of healthcare by focusing on its weakest link the connected medical device ecosystem. By building a tailor-made solution for healthcare providers, Cynerio delivers complete visibility into a healthcare organization's medical device ecosystem, protecting it from cyber threats and helping the organization meet HIPAA regulatory requirements. Cynerio's technology incorporates three key capabilities:

•Visibility full visibility of what devices are doing on the network associated risk, continuous automated device discovery and classification

•Detection accurate real time anomaly detection with medical context consideration

•Protection stopping malicious communications, without disrupting device operation to ensure patient safety data protection

Company: Demisto

Booth: S2513

Web: www.demisto.com

Demisto is the only Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Platform that combines orchestration, incident management and interactive investigation into a seamless experience. Demisto's orchestration engine automates security product tasks and weaves in human analyst tasks and workflows.

Demisto Enterprise, powered by its machine learning technology, acquires knowledge from the real-life analyst interactions and past investigations to help SOC teams with analyst assignment suggestions, playbook enhancements, and best next steps for investigations. The platform (and you) get smarter with every analyst action. With Demisto, security teams build future-proof security operations to reduce MTTR, create consistent incident management processes, and increase analyst productivity.

Company: Ericom Software

Booth: 2519 South Expo

Web: www.ericom.com

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2018/EricomSoftware/

Ericom Software is a global leader in securing and connecting the unified workspace. Ericom provides enterprise-grade secure remote access, desktop virtualization (VDI), and web security solutions to organizations across all industries. With a focus on application delivery and secure browsing, Ericom advances secure connectivity-providing end users with a superior work experience and optimizing enterprise productivity.

Ericoms' new remote browser isolation solution Ericom Shield protects networks and end users from browser-borne threats. The service detours, contains, and disposes of all potentially risky web content in a remote safe zone-without the installation of any software on users' endpoint.

Company: ForceShield

Booth: 5104 North Hall

Web: https://www.forceshield.com/

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2018/ForceShield/

ForceShield, the IoT Defender, is the world's first dynamic security provider to the IoT industries. ForceShield's cybersecurity solutions help device manufacturers, system integrators and OEM bring secure IoT products to market. ForceShield is the trusted provider of IoT protection to the world's largest high-end home router vendor, and national governments. ForceShield's investors include Eight Roads (Fidelity International) and Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia Limited (SCEA). ForceShield is privately held with offices in Palo Alto, and an R&D center in Asia.

ForceShield is making its worldwide launch at RSA Conference 2018, in San Francisco, presenting new IoT security products based on ForceShield's Dynamic Transformation Technology that shifts the security paradigm from reactive to proactive, while increasing complexity and cost for attackers.

Company: Global Learning Systems

Booth: 101

Web: www.globallearningsystems.com

GLS is a 30-year provider of Security Awareness and compliance training to a global audience. Our state-of-the-art Learning Management System allows our clients to quickly and easily assign training, deploy notifications, and report on courses, all from a single, easy-to-use portal. We work with our clients to create customized courses and training plans that mold to their organization size and culture, as our dedicated teams work to ensure successful deployments and offer unparalleled support. Using a combination of varied courseware, knowledge assessments, and sophisticated phish testing, the GLS approach helps ensure total retention and organization-wide culture change.

Company: Intrinsic ID

Booth: 2613

Web: www.Intrinsic-ID.com

Intrinsic ID provides the Internet of Things with hardware-based root-of-trust security via unclonable identities for any IoT-connected product. Based on the company's patented SRAM PUF technology, Intrinsic ID security can be implemented in hardware or software, and can be deployed at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military systems. Award recognition includes the Frost Sullivan Technology Leadership Award, and Intrinsic ID security has been proven in millions of devices certified by Common Criteria, EMVCo, Visa and multiple governments. Intrinsic ID's mission: Authenticate Everything.

Company: JASK

Booth: 2609 SH

Web: https://jask.ai

JASK is modernizing security operations to reduce risk and improve efficiency. Through technology consolidation, AI and machine learning, the JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform automates the correlation and analysis of threat alerts, transforming security analysts into proactive threat hunters by enabling them to focus on the highest priority alerts.

Built to blend visibility into data gathered by other security solutions with JASK-gathered data, JASK offers an unprecedented level of visibility and advanced insights. With an entrepreneurial team, savvy data scientists and engineers with a long-term vision for risk mitigation, JASK is removing the technology gaps that limit SOC modernization efforts.

Company: Privakey

Booth: South Hall 1143

Web: www.privakey.com

Privakey eliminates the need for passwords and KBA from customer interactions. It enables a consistent way for customers to authenticate and authorize transactions across all channels. Whether they're online, on the phone, or on a mobile app-customers have the same omnichannel experience with companies that deploy Privakey.

Privakey technology binds customers' identities to the devices they already own (phones, tablets, computers) making them unique and strong customer identifiers. Our technology delivers MFA security, without passwords, KBA, SMS, out-of-band codes, or multiple devices. All a user needs is their device, and a PIN or biometric as the second factor.

Company: Spirent Communications

Booth: 1101

Ticker Symbol Exchange: (LSE):SPT

Web: www.spirent.com/security

Spirent Communications is a leader in assessment, validation and monitoring solutions that test and verify the performance and security of enterprise network and application infrastructures in a broad range of environments, including enterprise, IoT, automotive, mobility and critical infrastructures. Global 2000 customers in government, industry, healthcare, and financial services employ Spirent Security products and services to ensure an unsurpassed service experience while reducing churn, increasing revenue and strengthening market share. For more information about Spirent Security solutions and services, visit www.spirent.com/security

Company: StackRox

Booth: 2139

Web: https://www.stackrox.com

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containerized, cloud-native applications at scale. StackRox enables security teams to centralize container deployment governance, visualize the container attack surface, and expose and stop malicious activity. The StackRox architecture combines distributed collection with centralized correlation and machine learning and takes protective actions to limit attacks and disrupt them in real time. StackRox is the container security choice of Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company: Titan IC

Booth: N3121

Web: www.titan-ic.com

Headquartered in Belfast Northern Ireland, Titan IC is a spin out company from the Centre for Secure Information Technology (CSIT) at Queens University Belfast. Titan IC is a world leader in the development of hardware engines for content and network processing. Their solutions include regular expression (RegEx) acceleration for use in all aspects of network security including: Intrusion Detection/Prevention, Application Detection, Anti-Virus, Content/URL filtering. These are available as PCIe cards for inclusion in Network servers, cloud-based servers on AWS F1, licensable Intellectual property for use on Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) and as Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP) for custom Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). www.titan-ic.com

Company: Tufin

Booth: 929

Web: http://www.tufin.com

Tufin is the leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration, providing enterprises with the ability to streamline the management of security policies across complex, heterogeneous environments. Serving over 2,000 customers and more than half of the top 50 companies in the Forbes Global 2000, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes with proactive risk analysis and continuous policy compliance. Tufin assures business continuity with a robust security posture, rapid service delivery and regulatory compliance across physical, private, public and hybrid cloud environments. Find out more at www.tufin.com.

Company: vintegrisTECH

Booth: Pavilion of Spain, 3

Web: https://www.vintegris.tech

vintegrisTECH manufactures innovative systems and applications for digital certificate issuing and management, legally binding digital signatures, and robust authentication. Its flagship product is nebulaSUITE, a comprehensive solution for guaranteeing digital identity, authentication, and secure access, as well as its own Certification Authority (CA). vintegrisTECH's clients include leading banks, insurance, health, retail, government, and public-sector organizations.

Company: XM Cyber

Booth: South Hall, 635

Web: https://xmcyber.com/

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated APT simulation platform to continuously expose all attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team, combining red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.