Telepin Customer Tigo Tanzania Receives GSMA Mobile Money Certification Built on Telepin Platform

Telepin, a global leader in mobile transaction platforms, announced today their customer Tigo Tanzania received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification built on the Telepin Mobile Money Platform.

The GSMA Mobile Money Certification defines and promotes excellence in the provision of mobile money services. It is based on independent assessments of a provider's ability to deliver secure and reliable services, to protect the rights of consumers and to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. These efforts are measured against global industry best practice, and a pass mark of 100% is required. The Certification aims to enhance consumer trust, accelerate commercial partnerships, and set a high bar to which all providers can aspire.

Tigo Tanzania received the certification following an audit by independent evaluators, confirming the Telepin platforms are compliant with the GSMA certification for mobile money providers. The certification focused on the Telepin platform security of the mobile network and channel, while providing effective mechanisms to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Telepin's logging and audit trails provide detailed information for account/password management, session monitoring, as well as all money events and limits and are in line with the GSMA certification requirements of reliable and secure services.

"For a decade Telepin has delivered a trusted and highly scalable mobile money platform to the industry.We are proud of the advancements the industry has made to achieve a registered 690 million mobile wallets and honoured to support our customer Tigo Tanzania as they receive their GSMA certification," said Vincent Kadar, CEO of Telepin.

The mobile industry is making the world a better place, and mobile money has given millions of unbanked people access to financial services. The GSMA Mobile Money Certification is a sign that a provider has taken steps to ensure that their funds are in safe hands, that their rights are protected and that a high level of customer service can be expected.

About Telepin

Telepin is a global leader of mobile transaction platforms, Telepin's customer base includes tier-one mobileoperators in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. With more than 256 million subscribers and more than a million merchants, we have securely processed more than 10 billion transactions-a number that grows daily. Our stable, trusted mobile payment solutions provide mobile network operators the most efficient and trusted way to maximize revenue and deliver innovative mobile applications that gives financial power to people-whatever their circumstances and location.

Telepin is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with regional presence in the Middle East, Tanzania, Malaysia, and Singapore. For more information, visit:http://www.telepin.com.

