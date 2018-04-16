Entrust Datacard Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Seamless Adaptive Authentication Cloud Platform, IntelliTrust

IntelliTrust' authentication system addresses customer demand for robust security, seamless user experience, and adherence to the latest security models

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the North American adaptive authentication solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Entrust Datacard with the 2018 North American Technology Leadership Award for its innovative IntelliTrust' authentication solution. Utilizing robust authentication protocols, tiered security access, and advanced identity credentials, the IntelliTrust solution grants access to a range of applications, systems, and networks. It sets up unique identity profiles after studying past user behavior, device reputation, and predicted behavior collated through machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This method creates trusted connections between people, systems, and connected products before, during, and after the login process.

"Entrust Datacard introduced IntelliTrust in response to customers' demand for more cloud-based and adaptive identity and access management (IAM) solutions due to the rise of mobile connectivity, identity-as-a-service models, and physical and logical security convergence," said Danielle VanZandt, Security Industry Analyst. "The solution creates a unified platform experience for IT teams that manage the solutions and employees/users that access network systems. With this solution, end users can enjoy a seamless authentication experience while IT teams can obtain access to powerful tools to secure the entire platform, including third-party applications."

The IntelliTrust solution's mobile capabilities work with existing network infrastructure, whether native-cloud or hybrid-cloud architecture. The solution's open integration as well as plug-and-play capabilities ensures secure access and a seamless user experience on all applications, platforms, and network systems, eliminating the tedious switchover to new IT platforms or applications.

Entrust Datacard's ability to integrate with most form factors (hardware tokens, PIV cards, and established digital credentials) and add protocols such as tiered access, remote connectivity, and multifactor authentication reinforces the overall security of customers' end points and network. Furthermore, the company's successful implementation of adaptive authentication procedures and adherence to the Zero Trust Security model underline its eminence in the IAM market.

"With its catalog of pre-built connectors and workflow-driven system configuration, the IntelliTrust solution leverages modern and legacy IAM architecture to streamline integration with third-party applications and IT systems," noted Danielle VanZandt. "Entrust Datacard's awareness of customer demands, anticipation of their authentication needs, and technical expertises have given the company a significant edge over competing authentication solution providers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

