SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, is hosting a webinar titled 'How Can Better Software License Management Result in Cost Optimization?' on April 25th and 26th. The 45-minute webinar will also include a Q&A session, allowing attendees to put forth questions to their team of sourcing experts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416006043/en/

SpendEdge to host a webinar titled 'How Can Better Software License Management Result in Cost Optimization?' on April 25th and 26th. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Software license management ensures compliance with a given software's End-User License Agreement (EULA). However, the costs associated with software licensing usually takes up the majority of the cost base within an organization. This necessitates an organization's sourcing and procurement teams to explore various licensing models before selecting the right model to suit their needs. Moreover, the rapidly occurring technological advancements and digital transformations have changed the way businesses conduct themselves. It is now entirely possible for procurement teams to optimize and track their software portfolios using a software license management tool. Also, a good software license management tool will help plan future purchases and maintain business continuity; thereby, assisting firms to generate meaningful insights that drive strategic business decisions.

This webinar aims to deliver organizations an overview of software license management and how it helps companies to document and track their software portfolio. It also helps them gain actionable business insights in real-time. The event will offer valuable information, which will benefit the entire procurement team, including the procurement managers, VP sales, sales directors, and procurement officers.

Main topics to be covered:

What is software license management?

Why should organizations have software license management in place?

How procurement teams can yield cost optimization with better software license management

Consequences of non-compliance with software licenses

Speakers' Profiles:

Sanya works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. She has experience working in various sectors such as Media, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Industrial Services in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and quantitative market modeling, etc.

Yatheesh works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He has 10+ years of cumulative experience in Finance, Strategic Sourcing, Procurement. He has worked with clients in Industrial Services, Media, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences industries in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, contract management, etc. Before joining Infiniti, Yatheesh worked at Harsco Corporation, Beroe Consulting, and Quantitative Limited. Yatheesh also has a Master's degree in International Business and Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering.

Follow our simple and free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For North America Audience:

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7120312347149104387?utm_source=t2&utm_medium=casestudy&utm_campaign=businesswire Webinar ID 320-910-491 Date and Time Thu, Apr 26, 2018 10:00 AM 10:45 AM CST Duration 45 mins

For EMEA Audience:

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7057010164203073027?utm_source=t2&utm_medium=casestudy&utm_campaign=businesswire Webinar ID 951-142-123 Date and Time Wed, Apr 25, 2018 11:00 AM 11:45 AM GMT Duration 45 mins

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416006043/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com