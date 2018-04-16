

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a notable move to the downside, treasuries recovered over the course of the trading session on Monday.



Bond prices eventually closed roughly flat for the second consecutive session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.832 percent.



The initial weakness among treasuries came as the Commerce Department released a report showing retail sales increased by more than anticipated in the month of March.



The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in March after edging down by 0.1 percent in February. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent.



Excluding a jump in auto sales, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in March, matching the uptick seen in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



Closely watched core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, rose by 0.4 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February.



'Overall, consumer spending has been disappointing in 1Q18, which is partially weather-related, but today's report suggests the slowdown was transitory,' said James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING.



'We remain upbeat for the coming months,' he added. 'Consumer confidence is high, supported by strong employment gains, rising wages and tax cuts. As such we look for a more positive contribution from consumer spending to overall GDP growth in 2Q18.'



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Home Builders unexpectedly showed a modest drop in homebuilder confidence in the month of April.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 69 in April from 70 in March. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



Later in the trading day, investors were reacting to news that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Richard Clarida as Federal Reserve Vice Chairman.



Clarida is currently an economics professor at Columbia University and also serves as Global Strategic Advisor for PIMCO.



Trump also intends to nominate Kansas State Bank Commissioner Michelle Bowman as a member of the Fed's Board of Governors.



Reports on housing starts and industrial production may attract attention on Tuesday along with remarks by several Fed officials.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX