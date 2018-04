ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher early in the session, shares of Costco (COST) continue to see considerable strength in late-day trading on Monday. Costco is currently up by 3.1 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over a month.



The gain by Costco comes after Wells Fargo upgraded its rating on the warehouse retailer's stock to Outperform from Market Perform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX