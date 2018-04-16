Designing Digitally, Inc. Receives Horizon Interactive Award for Training Simulation

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Designing Digitally, Inc., a training development company, received a Silver honor from the Horizon Interactive Awards for their PING Golf Club Fitting training simulation. The Horizon Interactive Awards is an annual competition to recognize outstanding achievement in interactive media production around the world. Designing Digitally, Inc. is honored that the judges distinguished PING Golf Club Fitting as one of the leading entries in this prestigious contest.

The training simulation, created in partnership with PING, teaches employees at sporting equipment retailers how to help customers find the PING golf clubs best suited for their needs. It walks employees through each step of the fitting process and asks them to select club attributes, such as model, length, and grip, based on the customer's measurements and preferences. Then, the customer tries out the club. The simulation shows a realistic ball flight based on the club's attributes. The employee can make adjustments to the club, then see how the changes impact the ball's flight.

This experimental environment allows users to make mistakes in the fitting process without any real-world consequences. And, the dynamic cause and effect relationship of the club's attributes with the ball flight demonstrates the importance of correctly using PING's fitting process. Therefore, the training experience delivers hands-on practice conducting club fitting as well as an understanding of why it is necessary to complete with each and every customer.

Mike Bunch, Lead Programmer for Designing Digitally, Inc. said, "I never knew how much science goes into picking out a golf club until I worked on this project! It was fun to learn all about the process, then to figure out how we could present it to learners without overwhelming them. I think the simulation is easy to follow and has some gorgeous artwork. I'm delighted that we received a Horizon Award for it!"

About Designing Digitally, Inc.:

Designing Digitally, Inc. specializes in creating educational, engaging, and entertaining learning experiences that incorporate innovation, creativity, and gamification to enhance learner retention. The award-winning company offers a wide spectrum of solutions, including interactive custom eLearning, Serious Games, Training Simulations, and Mobile Learning. All developments are tailored precisely to clients' individual needs.

Contact:

Andrew Hughes

info@designingdigitally.com

866-316-9126

SOURCE: Designing Digitally, Inc.