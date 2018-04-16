The "White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global demand of white cement is currently much lower than that of grey cement and currently accounts for less than 1% of the current global cement consumption. Its price and profit margins, however, are higher than grey cement.

China currently represents both the world's biggest producer and consumer of white cement. Cementir Holding S.p.A currently represents the world's biggest white cement manufacturer. Other major players include Lafarge, Kuwait Cement Company, Royal El Minya Co., Cemex, etc.

This latest study White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a white cement manufacturing plant.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Cement Industry

6 Global White Cement Industry

7 White Cement Market: Performance of Key Regions

8 White Cement Market by Application

9 White Cement Market by Type

10 Competitive Landscape

11 White Cement Manufacturing Process

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

15 Key Player Profiles

Cementir Holding

imsa imento

JK Cement

Cemex

Sotacib

Ras Al-Khaimah Co.

Birla White (UltraTech)

Federal White Cement

Saveh White Cement Co

Cementos Portland Valderrivas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tmc4ss/white_cement?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416006424/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cement and Concrete