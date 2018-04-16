The "White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand of white cement is currently much lower than that of grey cement and currently accounts for less than 1% of the current global cement consumption. Its price and profit margins, however, are higher than grey cement.
China currently represents both the world's biggest producer and consumer of white cement. Cementir Holding S.p.A currently represents the world's biggest white cement manufacturer. Other major players include Lafarge, Kuwait Cement Company, Royal El Minya Co., Cemex, etc.
This latest study White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a white cement manufacturing plant.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Cement Industry
6 Global White Cement Industry
7 White Cement Market: Performance of Key Regions
8 White Cement Market by Application
9 White Cement Market by Type
10 Competitive Landscape
11 White Cement Manufacturing Process
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
15 Key Player Profiles
- Cementir Holding
- imsa imento
- JK Cement
- Cemex
- Sotacib
- Ras Al-Khaimah Co.
- Birla White (UltraTech)
- Federal White Cement
- Saveh White Cement Co
- Cementos Portland Valderrivas
