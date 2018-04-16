The "Impact of Wearable Technology on the Global Energy Sector, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insight provides an overview of the key technology trends, growth potential, use cases in the energy ecosystem, and major innovators in the industrial wearable domain. A comprehensive overview of the use cases for wearable in energy with potential problems and how wearable can address the shortcomings with application benefits has been analyzed. In addition, a comprehensive market analysis of the key companies working on industrial wearables with their product description has been provided.

Wearable technologies offer significant growth opportunities with advancements in the technology as well as innovate business models. Currently, there is a lack of awareness about utilization of the right wearable technology for appropriate application.

The concerns regarding data protection because of the absence of stringent regulations are also resulting in skepticism of mass adoption of wearables. Vertical integration can play a vital role in bridging the gap between understanding the customer requirements and developing appropriate wearable technologies on a bespoke basis.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main growth opportunities for wearables in the Utilities and other similar sectors?

What are the main implications of the wearable in the Energy Value Chain?

What are the key emerging innovation themes and who is driving these innovations?

What are the different business models developed by the market participants?

What are the problems and barriers for adoption of wearable in energy and the potential solutions?

What are the key strategic imperatives for Wearable technologies in Energy?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Trends And Business Models

3. Energy Use Cases

4. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

5. Key Conclusions

6. Appendix

