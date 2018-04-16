The "European Fintech Market Outlook, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FinTech in Europe is evolving rapidly and 2017 has been an eventful year for the industry. Some of the areas within FinTech that witnessed significant growth during 2017 include Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), PayTech, InsurTech, RegTech, and Biometrics.

The technology trends that have also significantly impacted the industry include cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. The report has covered all these different areas and technologies as a part of its continuous, focused research on FinTech.

The objective of this study is to identify FinTech trends during 2018. With a lot of focus on regulations as a result of the Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), many companies in the financial services industry are struggling to meet the deadlines and guidelines.

In addition, the challenges of meeting consumer demands, offering technology-enabled innovative products and services, and meeting other stringent rules and regulations inherent to the financial services industry are leading to rapid developments. As technology has lowered entry barriers and as developments continue, emerging technologies are further expected to impact the solutions and capabilities significantly.

This study will cover:

FinTech trends in Europe, 2017

FinTech trends in Europe, 2018

Technology trends and the impact on the industry

Segment trends and top predictions for the segments

Growth opportunities across the segments

The study also includes brief company profiles of start-ups that are expected to be trendsetters in the respective segments.

Key Issues Addressed

What was the impact of 2017 trends on the FinTech industry?

What can be expected in the European FinTech industry in 2018?

What are the technology-enabled applications that will impact the industry in 2018?

What kind of developments can be expected in segments within FinTech?

Which are the likely trend setters in the industry in the coming year?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Segmentation

3. European Fintech Market Trends 2017

4. Key 2018 Predictions-European Fintech Market

5. Technology Outlook 2018

6. Segment Outlook 2018

7. Key Conclusions

8. Appendix

