Technavio market research analysts forecast the global virtualization in industrial automation market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global virtualization in industrial automation market into the following end-users (process industry and discrete industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the ability to run multiple operating systems on single physical server as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global virtualization in industrial automation market:

Ability to run multiple operating systems on single physical server

The conventional industrial automation systems consist of tightly coupled application software, operating systems, and hardware. However, virtualization in industrial automation has helped in decoupling the physical hardware from the operating system and facilitates the functioning of different operating systems and applications within the physical hardware. By running virtualization software in individual partitions, virtualization is actuated, making them VMs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation, "In industrial plants, operations require multiple servers to run different operating systems and applications. Industrial plants have different applications and operating systems that support automated devices such as SCADA, PLC, and HMI. In such a situation, to increase operational efficiency, virtualization helps plants in integrating multiple plant operations on a single server. Expenses on acquiring additional hardware are eliminated, owing to the optimum utilization of the server. One physical server can host multiple VMs. Thus, the number of hardware required for communication systems decreases. Furthermore, virtualization provides plant operators with scalability that facilitates the incorporation of future needs, reducing the overall hardware cost."

Global virtualization in industrial automation market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global virtualization in industrial automation market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%. By 2022, the Americas will continue dominating the market whereas APAC will register the highest increase in market share.

In the Americas, an increase in the deployment virtualization software in the oil and gas, power generation, and food and beverages industries are expected to drive the growth in the market during the forecast period. North America had the highest revenue contribution owing to its strong industrial growth and increasing adoption of server virtualization to consolidate industrial data centers.

