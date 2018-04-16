

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Argentina has requested the final exemption to duties on aluminum and steel imports in the United States.



The request was made during the 8th Summit of the Americas over the weekend in Lima, after meetings between the Argentinean Minister of Production, Francisco Cabrera, and the Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Wilbur Ross, among other officials.



'That was an important advance. We are optimistic that we will achieve the final exemption. Our job is to give these discussions and defend Argentinean production everywhere,' said the minister.



At the end of March, the United States announced that Argentina would initially be exempt from the duties on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) imports. According to the Ministry of Production, Argentina represents only 0.6% and 2.3% of total U.S imports of steel and aluminum, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX