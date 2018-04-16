The "Global Power Industry Outlook, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power industry outlook finds that $2.20 trillion will be invested in generation capacity additions for the period 2017-2021 driven mainly by renewable energies, solar and wind, accounting for $603.4 billion and $553.7 billion, respectively.

Similar to 2017, the author expects solar energy to account for the majority of the investment $123.03 billion in 2018 with China expected to be the key contributor. The need and the investment climate for solar and wind (offshore) are present and positive. We advise power generation participants to consider this trend and also focus on plant utilization trends before making investments.

In the case of wind, the transition to an auction-based system witnessed bids reaching a low; we expect this trend to continue in 2018 as cost optimization is garnering more focus than ever. We forecast hydropower and biomass investment to remain stable at $77.06 billion and $23.30 billion, respectively, for 2018.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the expected annual investment by generation type till 2021?

What is the installed capacity forecast of renewable and conventional generation types till 2021?

What are the key trends that are likely to impact the power industry moving forward?

Which are the key companies participating in the industry by generation type?

What are the key regional trends that industry participants must consider?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Segmentation

3. Key Global Trends To Watch Power And Energy Market

4. Solar Power Market Outlook

5. Wind Power Market Outlook

6. Coal Power Market Outlook

7. Gas Power Market Outlook

8. Nuclear Power Market Outlook

9. Biomass Power Market Outlook

10. Hydropower Market Outlook

11. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

12. Key Conclusions

13. Appendix

