The "Europe Wireless Display Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe wireless display market is expected to reach USD 1,490.8 million by 2025, from USD 665.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increased demand of wireless display due to market extensive usage of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment, rising popularity of different display technologies and growth in positioning of wireless display in the commercial sector. The wireless display market in the Europe region is leading in Germany.

The market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, technology protocol and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments; hardware and software services. The wireless display market is dominated by hardware with 63.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on application into two notable segments; consumer and commercial. Commercial segment is sub segmented into corporate and broadcast, digital signage, education, healthcare and government. In 2018, the consumer segment is expected to dominate the market with 57.5% market share.

Key Players Profiled

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Roku Inc.

Microsoft

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Wireless Display Market, By Offering

7. Europe Wireless Display Market, By Application

8. Europe Wireless Display Market, By Technology Protocol

9. Europe Wireless Display Market, By Geography

10. Europe Wireless Display Market, Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

