

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $290.12 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $178.22 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.2% to $3.70 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $290.12 Mln. vs. $178.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $3.70 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



