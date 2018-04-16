Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that new preclinical data on its intranasal Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) study will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), taking place from April 21-24, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: An oral vaccine approach against Chikungunya Virus (CHIKV) Date Time: Monday, April 23, 2018 at 4:48 PM CEST Authors: Roberto Mateo, et al. Session: New Kids on the Block Future Vaccines in Development

Additionally, Sean Tucker, Ph.D., founder and chief scientific officer of Vaxart, will be presenting clinical data from multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies of its norovirus and influenza oral tablet vaccines at the upcoming 2018 Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research (ACVR) sponsored by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), taking place from April 23-25, 2018 in Bethesda, MD.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Mucosal Immune Responses Following Oral Tablet Delivery in Humans of Vaccines to Prevent Influenza or Norovirus Infection Date Time: Monday, April 23, 2018 at 12:30 PM ET Authors: Sean Tucker, et al. Session: New Developments in Influenza Vaccines

"We look forward to sharing the data from these vaccine programs with the international scientific community this month at ECCMID and the NFID Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research," said Wouter Latour, president and chief executive officer of Vaxart. "Our oral tablet vaccines have the potential to significantly impact global public health, and this data further validates our oral vaccine platform for two important indications."

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. Vaxart's vaccines are designed to generate broad and durable immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and may be useful for the treatment of chronic viral infections and cancer. Vaxart's vaccines are administered using a convenient room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. Vaxart believes that tablet vaccines are easier to distribute and administer than injectable vaccines, and have the potential to significantly increase vaccination rates. Vaxart's development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). Vaxart is also developing several small-molecule antiviral drug candidates, including teslexivir (BTA074), an antiviral treatment for condyloma caused by HPV types 6 and 11. For more information, please visit www.vaxart.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical and clinical trials, beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "believe," "could," "potential", "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Vaxart's ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates, clinical results and trial data, Vaxart's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its product candidates and Vaxart's reliance on third party funding and grants. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Vaxart makes, that Vaxart's product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities, Vaxart's product candidates may not achieve broad market acceptance; and the risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (file no. 333-222009) and of Vaxart's periodic reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

