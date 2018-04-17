

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as March figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to jump 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year after climbing 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Retail sales are called higher by 9.7 percent on year, up from 9.4 percent in February. Output is expected to rise 6.4 percent on year, up from 6.2 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 7.7 percent, down from 7.9 percent a month earlier.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on April 3. At the meeting, the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent for the 20th straight month.



Japan will see final February numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested an increase of 4.1 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



Singapore will release March data for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth 34.63 billion SGD and exports were at 38.95 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 4.32 billion SGD.



