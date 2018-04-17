Japanese, Korean, Taiwanese PET Packaging Majors to Attend 3rd North Asia PET Markets, Applications & Recycling Summit

Centre for Management Technology's (CMT) 3rd North Asia PET Markets, Applications & Recycling summit in Yokohama on June 7-8 highlights Japan, Korea and Taiwan's advances in use of biobased ingredients in PET products, chemical recycling, RPET fabrics produced from PCR PET bottles and recycled polyester clothing.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's 3rd North Asia PET Markets, Applications & Recycling summit, Suntory, Japan's brand owner that has increased its investment in bio-based plastics, shares on how it is enhancing its brand and introducing new products in PET and biobased packaging. Another Japanese company Jeplan - that has pioneered the first PET chemical recycling technology - will be represented by its CEO - Masaki Takao sharing on the technology and how it can close the loop for a circular economy.

Huvis Korea, producer of EcoPET - an eco-friendly material for food containers harmless to humans, joins the summit with a session on 'Environmentally Friendly, Safe and Convenient PET Foam Food Container' while Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise, maker of packaging materials for beverages, updates on the 'PET Preform Market in Taiwan' and shares how the company is expanding its business to Japan and North Asian markets.

Providing an update on 'Higher Value Added PET Resin for North Asian Market' is Vipin Kumar, Sr. VP (Head Asia PET Business) of Indorama Polymers while YJ Kim, Senior Consultant, PCI Wood MacKenzie speaks about 'North East Asia PET Trade Dynamics in a Global Context' focussing on finding markets for China's excessive onstream capacities with continuing antidumping investigations.

The summit, organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), also includes discussions on:

Food Packaging Materials Regulations in North Asia - Keller and Heckman

Lightweight Approach to Packaging - Ecolean

Innovations in PET Shrink Film for Food Packaging - Toyobo Co.

Energy Efficient Electron Beams Sterilization Systems for PET Bottles Before Filling - Hitachi Zosen

China Import Plastics Waste Ban & What's Next including Initiatives to Solve Ocean Waste - China Scrap Plastics Association

Eco-Friendly and Recycled PET Fabric - Taiwan's Perspective - EcoMax Textiles

PEF Polymerization and PEF Market Development for Packaging Industry - Japan Synvina

Visit event website or contact Ms. Huiyan at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9113 for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676170/North_Asia_PET.jpg