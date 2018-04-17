Passenger traffic in Argentine operations up 13.3% during the period
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 9.6% in March 2018.
|Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
|Statistics
|Mar'18
|Mar'17
|% Var
|YTD'18
|YTD'17
|% Var
|Domestic Passengers (thousands)
|3,647,363
|3,352,365
|8.8%
|10,572,544
|10,052,810
|5.2%
|International Passengers (thousands)
|2,291,629
|2,124,272
|7.9%
|6,731,715
|6,289,046
|7.0%
|Transit Passengers (thousands)
|737,681
|617,953
|19.4%
|2,342,442
|1,916,978
|22.2%
|Total Passengers (thousands)
|6,676,673
|6,094,590
|9.6%
|19,646,701
|18,258,834
|7.6%
|Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
|36,581
|32,374
|13.0%
|98,571
|86,203
|14.3%
|Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
|73,876
|70,700
|4.5%
|213,379
|205,155
|4.0%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in March 2018 increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 13.3% in Argentina and 11.2% in Uruguay.
Traffic growth in Argentina, the Company's main business segment, reflects the addition of new routes, flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost carriers. In March 2018, Ethiopian Airlines started a new route to Adís Abeba, with five weekly flights, connecting through Sao Paulo, Brazil and Azul added a new route from Córdoba to Recife, Brazil.
Fly Bondi continued to add new routes to increase connectivity throughout Argentina. In addition to its existing routes from Buenos Aires (Córdoba, Bariloche, Neuquén and Tucumán), in March 2018 it inaugurated flights to the provinces of Mendoza, Jujuy and Corrientes, and started the route Bariloche Neuquén.
In addition, American Airlines announced a new route that will connect Buenos Aires with Los Angeles, beginning in December 2018, with a frequency of three times a week. American Airlines already operates direct flights to Miami, Dallas and New York from Ezeiza Airport.
In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 4% in March 2018 reflecting continued signs of recovery from last year's passenger drop as a result of the economic crisis.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
CAAP also reported strong cargo volume, up 13.0% in March 2018. Argentina was the main contributor to cargo volume growth with an increase of 21.4% in March 2018, followed by significant growth in Uruguay and Brazil.
Aircraft movements increased by 4.5% in March 2018, mainly driven by Argentina up 8.6% during the period, followed by Uruguay, with an increase of 10.3%.
|
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
|Mar'18
|Mar'17
|% Var.
|YTD'18
|YTD'17
|% Var.
|Passenger Traffic (thousands)
|Argentina
|3,461,956
|3,055,708
|13.3%
|10,247,178
|9,209,925
|11.3%
|Italy
|542,591
|521,234
|4.1%
|1,397,713
|1,370,039
|2.0%
|Brazil
|1,633,689
|1,581,947
|3.3%
|4,965,508
|4,849,771
|2.4%
|Uruguay
|206,175
|185,492
|11.2%
|685,036
|635,466
|7.8%
|Ecuador
|382,139
|363,086
|5.2%
|1,028,324
|1,033,392
|-0.5%
|Armenia
|186,526
|167,886
|11.1%
|524,295
|477,159
|9.9%
|Peru
|263,597
|219,237
|20.2%
|798,647
|683,082
|16.9%
|TOTAL
|6,676,673
|6,094,590
|9.6%
|19,646,701
|18,258,834
|7.6%
|Cargo Volume (tons)
|Argentina
|22,219
|18,299
|21.4%
|60,392
|49,220
|22.7%
|Italy
|929
|1,188
|-21.8%
|2,657
|2,746
|-3.3%
|Brazil
|5,338
|4,880
|9.4%
|14,083
|12,588
|11.9%
|Uruguay
|2,792
|2,176
|28.3%
|6,756
|6,055
|11.6%
|Ecuador
|3,432
|3,104
|10.5%
|10,045
|9,591
|4.7%
|Armenia
|1,465
|2,312
|-36.6%
|3,474
|4,869
|-28.6%
|Peru
|406
|414
|-2.0%
|1,165
|1,135
|2.6%
|TOTAL
|36,581
|32,374
|13.0%
|98,571
|86,203
|14.3%
|Aircraft Movements
|Argentina
|39,395
|36,291
|8.6%
|113,425
|104,363
|8.7%
|Italy
|5,284
|5,303
|-0.4%
|13,885
|14,072
|-1.3%
|Brazil
|15,421
|15,718
|-1.9%
|44,750
|45,441
|-1.5%
|Uruguay
|2,966
|2,688
|10.3%
|10,948
|10,283
|6.5%
|Ecuador
|6,480
|6,910
|-6.2%
|17,989
|20,280
|-11.3%
|Armenia
|1,751
|1,661
|5.4%
|4,915
|4,446
|10.5%
|Peru
|2,579
|2,129
|21.1%
|7,467
|6,270
|19.1%
|TOTAL
|73,876
|70,700
|4.5%
|213,379
|205,155
|4.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
