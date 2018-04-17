Passenger traffic in Argentine operations up 13.3% during the period

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 9.6% in March 2018.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Mar'18 Mar'17 % Var YTD'18 YTD'17 % Var Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,647,363 3,352,365 8.8% 10,572,544 10,052,810 5.2% International Passengers (thousands) 2,291,629 2,124,272 7.9% 6,731,715 6,289,046 7.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 737,681 617,953 19.4% 2,342,442 1,916,978 22.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,676,673 6,094,590 9.6% 19,646,701 18,258,834 7.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 36,581 32,374 13.0% 98,571 86,203 14.3% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 73,876 70,700 4.5% 213,379 205,155 4.0%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in March 2018 increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 13.3% in Argentina and 11.2% in Uruguay.

Traffic growth in Argentina, the Company's main business segment, reflects the addition of new routes, flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost carriers. In March 2018, Ethiopian Airlines started a new route to Adís Abeba, with five weekly flights, connecting through Sao Paulo, Brazil and Azul added a new route from Córdoba to Recife, Brazil.

Fly Bondi continued to add new routes to increase connectivity throughout Argentina. In addition to its existing routes from Buenos Aires (Córdoba, Bariloche, Neuquén and Tucumán), in March 2018 it inaugurated flights to the provinces of Mendoza, Jujuy and Corrientes, and started the route Bariloche Neuquén.

In addition, American Airlines announced a new route that will connect Buenos Aires with Los Angeles, beginning in December 2018, with a frequency of three times a week. American Airlines already operates direct flights to Miami, Dallas and New York from Ezeiza Airport.

In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 4% in March 2018 reflecting continued signs of recovery from last year's passenger drop as a result of the economic crisis.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

CAAP also reported strong cargo volume, up 13.0% in March 2018. Argentina was the main contributor to cargo volume growth with an increase of 21.4% in March 2018, followed by significant growth in Uruguay and Brazil.

Aircraft movements increased by 4.5% in March 2018, mainly driven by Argentina up 8.6% during the period, followed by Uruguay, with an increase of 10.3%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Mar'18 Mar'17 % Var. YTD'18 YTD'17 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,461,956 3,055,708 13.3% 10,247,178 9,209,925 11.3% Italy 542,591 521,234 4.1% 1,397,713 1,370,039 2.0% Brazil 1,633,689 1,581,947 3.3% 4,965,508 4,849,771 2.4% Uruguay 206,175 185,492 11.2% 685,036 635,466 7.8% Ecuador 382,139 363,086 5.2% 1,028,324 1,033,392 -0.5% Armenia 186,526 167,886 11.1% 524,295 477,159 9.9% Peru 263,597 219,237 20.2% 798,647 683,082 16.9% TOTAL 6,676,673 6,094,590 9.6% 19,646,701 18,258,834 7.6% Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 22,219 18,299 21.4% 60,392 49,220 22.7% Italy 929 1,188 -21.8% 2,657 2,746 -3.3% Brazil 5,338 4,880 9.4% 14,083 12,588 11.9% Uruguay 2,792 2,176 28.3% 6,756 6,055 11.6% Ecuador 3,432 3,104 10.5% 10,045 9,591 4.7% Armenia 1,465 2,312 -36.6% 3,474 4,869 -28.6% Peru 406 414 -2.0% 1,165 1,135 2.6% TOTAL 36,581 32,374 13.0% 98,571 86,203 14.3% Aircraft Movements Argentina 39,395 36,291 8.6% 113,425 104,363 8.7% Italy 5,284 5,303 -0.4% 13,885 14,072 -1.3% Brazil 15,421 15,718 -1.9% 44,750 45,441 -1.5% Uruguay 2,966 2,688 10.3% 10,948 10,283 6.5% Ecuador 6,480 6,910 -6.2% 17,989 20,280 -11.3% Armenia 1,751 1,661 5.4% 4,915 4,446 10.5% Peru 2,579 2,129 21.1% 7,467 6,270 19.1% TOTAL 73,876 70,700 4.5% 213,379 205,155 4.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

