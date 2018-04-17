Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 17, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it is updating its GS21 series of mainframe products, launching the super-scale Fujitsu Server GS21 3600 model group and the medium-to-large-scale Fujitsu Server GS21 3400 model group, with sales beginning today in Japan. At the same time, Fujitsu is also launching Fujitsu Software GSS21sx V20, with support for the new models and enhanced support for connections with open systems. The CPU performance of the new models has been improved by up to about 20% compared to the previous models, while the space required for the equipment has been reduced by up to about 40%.This improves the consolidation and expandability of the systems, enabling them to support the expanded data volumes that accompany the advance of digitalization. In addition, the new models feature enhanced security, including systems to prevent unauthorized access when managing mission-critical systems, supporting their use for next-generation mission-critical systems in facilities such as datacenters. In order to meet the mainframe continuity needs of customers, Fujitsu has also updated its medium-to-long-term roadmap, guaranteeing continued availability and upgrades for mainframes even into 2030 and beyond. These products will be exhibited at Fujitsu Forum 2018, which will be held May 17-18 at Tokyo International Forum in Chiyoda, Tokyo.Features of the New Products1. Improved performanceCPU performance has been increased by up to approximately 20% compared to previous models, and with a multi-cluster system, transaction processing performance has been improved by reducing the number of times a system needs to access the System Storage Unit (SSU). This enables these systems to support the increases in data volumes that accompany digitalization.2. Enhanced security, connection with open systems, and saving installation spaceThese systems not only include remote access functionality, enabling open systems to access the mainframe database, as standard in the basic software, but also are capable of transferring up to 280 GB of data at once, on the XSP(1) OS, through an enhanced file transfer functionality. In addition, in the SVPM console(2), it is possible to detect and prevent unauthorized access through user privileges and operation log management. With the GS21 3400, it is now possible to mount two clusters in a single chassis for a multi-cluster system, which can reduce installation space by up to about 40%. Moreover, with an all-in-one model(3), it is possible to mount peripheral equipment(4) inside the chassis as well, saving installation space.Medium-to-Long-Term RoadmapEven today, mainframes are an indispensable part of a mission-critical environment. Fujitsu has set a new product roadmap, under which it will continue to provide products through 2030 and beyond, meeting the needs of customers who need to continue to utilize mainframes, as well as customers who are working to create new services by combining mission-critical systems with digital technology.Sales TargetFujitsu aims to sell 800 units across all mainframes worldwide during the three years from fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2020 (Fujitsu's fiscal year ends March 31).(1) XSP Short for OSIV/XSP, an operating system for medium-to-large-scale mainframes(2) SVPM console A console sub-system that handles operations, configuration control, and monitoring for multi-cluster systems(3) All-in-one model A model limited to a single cluster. Planned for launch in the second half of fiscal(4) Peripheral equipment Disk storage equipment, tape equipment, and console equipmentAbout Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.