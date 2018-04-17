

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)



Lost 64.60% to close Monday's (Apr.16) trading at $0.76.



News: The Company's phase IIb study of Glembatumumab vedotin in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancers, dubbed METRIC, failed to meet its primary endpoint, progression-free survival.



The Company has decided to discontinue the Glembatumumab vedotin program across all indications.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- Varlilumab, a CD27 agonist, currently completing a Phase 2 study in combination with Opdivo in multiple indications with data expected to be presented at multiple medical meetings in 2018. -- CDX-3379, an ErbB3 inhibitor, which is expected to complete enrollment in the first stage of a Phase 2 study in combination with Erbitux in head and neck cancer during the third quarter of 2018. -- CDX-014, a TIM-1 targeted agent, which is actively enrolling patients in a Phase 1 study in renal cell and ovarian clear cell carcinomas. -- CDX-1140, a CD40 agonist, which is actively enrolling patients in a Phase 1 study in various solid tumors and, -- CDX-301, a dendritic cell mobilizer, currently being studied in an investigator-sponsored study in combination with radiation therapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Data from this study were presented in a plenary session at the AACR Annual Meeting on April 15, 2018.



2. Arsanis Inc. (ASNS)



Lost 24.59% to close Monday's trading at $15.27.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On November 16, 2017, the Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Market, offering its shares at a price of $10 each. -- On April 4, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement under which BB100 LLC secured an exclusive, worldwide preclinical development license, and an option to a clinical development and commercialization license, to monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting E. coli that were discovered by Arsanis in its ASN200 program.



Clinical Trials & Near-term catalysts:



-- The Company's investigational lead product candidate is ASN100, which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients. -- Top line safety and efficacy results from the phase II study of ASN100 are expected in the second half of 2018.



3. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)



Lost 23.10% to close Monday's trading at $7.49.



News: The Company presented immunomodulatory activity of DKN-01 in nonclinical experiments and preliminary results from the dose escalation phase of the clinical study evaluating DKN-01 in combination with the Merck's KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced esophagogastric cancer. However, the results have failed to attract investor interest.



Recent event:



-- On March 27, 2018, the Company closed the public offering of common stock and full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares were priced at $7.50 each, and total gross proceeds to Leap from this offering were $16.1 million.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase II clinical trial evaluating DKN-01 as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced endometrioid gynecologic malignancies is underway. Present interim data from this study in 2018. -- Fully enrolled the monotherapy cohorts of the 003 repeat-dose clinical trial evaluating TRX518 in patients with advanced solid tumors. -- Initiated combination cohorts of study 003 evaluating TRX518 in combination with gemcitabine chemotherapy or in combination with KEYTRUDA or Opdivo. -- Present final data from the combination study of DKN-01 with gemcitabine and cisplatin in advanced biliary tract cancers this year. -- Enroll first patient in the DIAL-1, an investigator-sponsored clinical study of DKN-01 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma in 2018. -- Enroll first patient in a clinical trial that will evaluate DKN-01 in combination with TECENTRIQ, with or without paclitaxel in advanced esophagogastric malignancies and DKN-01 + TECENTRIQ in advanced biliary tract cancers at EORTC centers across Europe in 2018.



4. Cyanotech Corp. (CYAN)



Lost 16.83% to close Monday's trading at $4.20.



News: No news



Cyanotech is a producer of microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health products like BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica.



Recent event:



-- On February 6, 2018, the Company reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2018, ended December 31, 2017.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, net sales were $9.15 million compared to $7.61 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Net income was $1.11 million or $0.19 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to net loss of $349 thousand or $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.



5. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)



Lost 12.92% to close Monday's trading at $1.55.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase 2b clinical trial of AEVI-001 in a genetic subset of patients with ADHD. Top line data from this study is expected in mid-2018. -- A phase I/II trial of AEVI-002 for severe pediatric-onset Crohn's Disease. Initial data expected by year-end 2018. -- Initiate a proof of concept study of AEVI-001 in Autism Spectrum Disorder in the second half of 2018.



6. Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC)



Lost 12.64% to close Monday's trading at $86.46.



News: The Company announced proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1 ARROW clinical trial of BLU-667 in patients with RET-altered solid tumors.



As of the data cutoff date, 40 patients with RET-altered tumors were evaluable for response assessment, including 14 patients with NSCLC, 25 patients with MTC and one patient with papillary thyroid cancer (PTC).



There was the radiographic tumor reduction in 84% of evaluable patients with RET-altered tumors, and the preliminary ORR was 45 percent across all evaluable patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX