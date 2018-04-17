Electrolux Steps up Commitment to Climate Action, With Approved Science-based Targets

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Electrolux Group announced today it has set two new ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of the Paris climate agreement. Both have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, making Electrolux one of the first 100 companies to join this collaboration against climate change.

Electrolux has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from operations by 80% and its emissions from products by 25% by 2025 (base year 2015).

The targets have been reviewed and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative helps companies determine a pathway for reducing their emissions in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

"We're proud to be part of the Science Based Targets initiative. With these ambitious climate targets for 2025, we are strengthening our commitment to be a sustainability leader in our industry," says Jonas Samuelson, Electrolux President and CEO. "This is a natural addition to our target for an overall 50% reduction of carbon emissions from 2005 to 2020."

Electrolux will achieve its targets by driving product efficiency, eliminating high-impact greenhouse gases from products, and improving efficiency throughout operations and our supply chain. The focus on renewable energy sources for operations will also increase, with an aim to increase the share of those sources to 50% by 2020.

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Director, Science Based Targets and Renewable Energy at CDP, said:"We applaud Electrolux for setting a science-based target, being one of the companies to help take the initiative over the 100 approved targets mark. By taking this step, they are not only climate-proofing their operations, but also helping reduce emissions for the millions of customers served by the company through their products.This shows what widespread impact global corporations like Electrolux can have in leading the way to a low-carbon future."

